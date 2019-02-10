A.J. Calloway Suspended From ‘Extra’ Amid Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

A.J. Calloway Officially Suspended From ‘Extra’ After Multiple Sexual Assault Accusations

In a statement released by the Hollywood Reporter, ‘Extra’ host A.J. Calloway has been suspended from the program after multiple women accused him of sexual assault. Warner Bros. Television officially confirmed the decision in a statement saying the network has started an internal investigation into all of the misconduct claims.

“Upon becoming aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against A.J. Calloway, we began an internal review to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on Extra and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct. To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct. “In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries, and Mr. Calloway has been suspended pending further review,” the network continued. “We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees.”

Calloway has been a host on Extra for over a decade, and this wasn’t the first time he’s been in hot water.

Calloway was arrested in 2006 for alleged sexual assault on activist Sil Lai Abrams. The case was later dismissed “on procedural grounds,” but Abrams maintains the assault took place. Additional women accused Calloway of sexual misconduct.

“I’m terrified about coming forward,” one of the anonymous women said. “I don’t want it to affect my future, everything that I’ve worked hard for—and A.J. is someone that would try to do that.”

His lawyer released a statement saying, “Mr. Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.”