Erica Mena Sets The Record STRAAAIT (Again) On Rumors She’s Carrying Safaree’s Seed

Rumor control…

Erica Mena Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Again

Erica Mena knows you think Safaree got “straaaait” to impregnating her with their first child and she’s issuing a response.

Mrs. Safaree Samuels to be recently sparked pregnancy rumors after she was spotted in the studio with her rapper fiance with a seemingly protruding belly. Fans then speculated that the “super special” news Erica previously teased was a baby.

According to Erica, however, she’s NOT pregnant, just happy, eating good and getting “good (patois) pipe every night.”

“Yom when you got good pipe every night, and you’re going hard in the gym, and life is just so good to you – glowing skin and a little gain is just what happens,” said Erica on her InstaStory.”

Erica previously denied the likkle “Love & Hip Hop” baby rumor and said she’s been filling up on her man’s Jamaican food. Pun intended.

If you follow Erica you’ll notice that she’s been going hard in the gym and her stomach actually does look pretty flat.

Was it a bad angle or is Erica really playing everyone?