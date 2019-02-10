Fourth Charlottesville White Supremacist Found Guilty In Brutal Beating Of DeAndre Harris

Fourth Supremacist Found Guilty In DeAndre Harris Beating

A fourth white supremacist has been found guilty in the brutal beating of DeAndre Harris. During the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite The Right” rally, protestor DeAndre Harris was cornered and attacked by white supremacists in a parking garage. The beating resulted in him having spinal injuries and needing 10 stitches in his scalp.

Now the fourth and final man involved in beating DeAndre has been found guilty.

The Hill reports that Tyler Watkins Davis pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of malicious wounding for his role in the attack. He was seen on video hitting DeAndre in the head with a wooden stick.

Davis who considers himself an “ex-white supremacist” (yeah, right) is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27 and faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Three other men have already been sentenced for their roles in the attack.

Previously DeAndre himself was charged with felony unlawful wounding after attorney Harold Ray Crews accused him of hitting him with a flashlight. Last March a judge (rightfully) found DeAndre not guilty.