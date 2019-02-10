M’s In His Bank Account: ICE Reportedly Can’t Seize 21 Savage’s Millions During His Deportation Case

ICE Can’t Seize Any Of 21 Savage’s Money While He Fights Deportation

According to TMZ, 21 Savages fortune is safe during his deportation case.

21 Savage is on the verge of being deported by ICE, but even if that happens they won’t be able to touch the millions of dollars he’s earned during his successful career. Since his money that is lawfully earned, despite his illegal residency status, it cannot be seized by the organization.

Its unclear as to the exact amount of money that’s at stake, but many reports are certain the “English” rapper has a net worth well into the multi-millions.

21 still remains in the custody of ICE after being arrested almost a week ago, despite the fact people with illegal status who are not a threat to their community or a flight risk typically are bonded out pending a deportation hearing.