Money Moves: 50 Cent Gets The Green Light From ABC To Produce New Show

50 Cent’s Pilot Picked Up By ABC

According to Variety, rapper-turned-mogul 50 Cent just announced his latest venture into the Hollywood entertainment industry.

Fif took to Instagram to announce he has a new show pilot heading to TV network ABC.

The untitled drama is a serialized legal and family drama about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and while trying to reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

Jackson will executive produce via his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc banner along with Isaac Wright Jr., Doug Robinson, and Alison Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions.