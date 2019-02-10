Who Looked More Bangin’ At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala?

Seen on the Grammys scene…

Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Stars flooded the Beverly Hilton last night for the annual Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s pre-Grammys gala. This year’s gala paid tribute to Aretha Franklin and celebrated this year’s Grammys Salute to Industry Icons honoree Clarence Avant.

Avant came hand in hand with Quincy Jones…

while Ella Mai who performed during the gala showed off a new look.

The night was also flooded with celeb couples ranging from Russell and Ciara…

to Miguel and Nazanin…

and LL Cool J and Simone.

Other guests included Nicole Scherzinger

Angela Bassett…

an ill-fitting suit wearing A$AP Rocky…

and BeBe Rexha.

See more photos from Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy gala on the flip.