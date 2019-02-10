Beyoncé Will Kill You: Daddy’s Lil Savage Lori Harvey “Flirts” With Jay Z, Gets Jumped By BeyHive

Now Lori you don’t want these problems.. you better turn that head right side up #loriharvey #jayz #beyonce pic.twitter.com/EJf32xJ2FW — beni the dancer (@BeniDance) February 10, 2019

Lori Harvey Smiled At Jay Z & Got DRAGGED To Hell

Daddy’s lil savage Lori Harvey is having a LEGENDARY week that started with her savage-y industry shenanigans and peaked with her seemingly “flirting” with Jay Z at the Roc Nation brunch (WITH QUEEN BEY IN THE VICINITY) in a very, very bold move that sent the whole entire BeyHive into a furious TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Lori Harvey “flirting” with Jay Z on the flip.