Beyoncé Will Kill You: Daddy’s Lil Savage Lori Harvey “Flirts” With Jay Z, Gets Jumped By BeyHive

- By Bossip Staff
Lori Harvey Smiled At Jay Z & Got DRAGGED To Hell

Daddy’s lil savage Lori Harvey is having a LEGENDARY week that started with her savage-y industry shenanigans and peaked with her seemingly “flirting” with Jay Z at the Roc Nation brunch (WITH QUEEN BEY IN THE VICINITY) in a very, very bold move that sent the whole entire BeyHive into a furious TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Lori Harvey “flirting” with Jay Z on the flip.

