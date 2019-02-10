Willie Lynch Loser: NFL Star Jahleel Addae And His Caucasian Wife Toast To ‘More Lightskin Kids’

Yes, colorism is still a thing in 2019 and folks are actually out here plotting on how to make lighter babies. Los Angeles Charger Jahleel Addae his fiancée Lindsey Nelson are under fire for some ignorant comments they made that were captured on Lindsey’s Instagram story.

The couple and their friends, a table full of Black men and their White girlfriends, made a toast to “more light skinned kids.” SMH.

Jahleel must’ve known that the wrath of the Internet was underway because he made his Instagram page private after the video went viral.

It behooves me that cotton mouth insecure/threatened caucasian women act as if they found the Holy Grail in their "black men"…that Black women would NEVER want to be with anyway….🤔🙄😁😂 #JahleelAddae #youcanhavehim — a.k.a. DARTS (@4realPisces) February 10, 2019

To the wife of #JahleelAddae ….you can have him…matter of fact….take every last carbon copy of him withcha out that door -Sign BlackWomen❤️ pic.twitter.com/z4YU0YunyC — MakeupGeek❤ (@_blackaida) February 10, 2019

Chiiile, the self-hate is too real for it to be Black History Month.