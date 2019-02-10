Willie Lynch Loser: NFL Star Jahleel Addae And His Caucasian Wife Toast To ‘More Lightskin Kids’
Yes, colorism is still a thing in 2019 and folks are actually out here plotting on how to make lighter babies. Los Angeles Charger Jahleel Addae his fiancée Lindsey Nelson are under fire for some ignorant comments they made that were captured on Lindsey’s Instagram story.
The couple and their friends, a table full of Black men and their White girlfriends, made a toast to “more light skinned kids.” SMH.
View this post on Instagram
#YIKES! #LosAngelesChargers player #JahleelAddae is under fire after his wife posted this video of them toasting to “more light skin kids” with friends! #CelebrityNews #colorism #celebritynewsblogger #Sports #sportsblogger #sportsnews #interracial #HeyMikey #HeyMikeyATL #atlantablogger #MichaelJFanning #Mikey
Jahleel must’ve known that the wrath of the Internet was underway because he made his Instagram page private after the video went viral.
Chiiile, the self-hate is too real for it to be Black History Month.
