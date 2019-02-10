Black Excellence: Beysus And Hubby Hov Host Another Amazing RocNation Brunch And Diddy Declares “The Black Man Is God”
Beyoncé And Jay Z Host Another Star Studded Roc Nation Brunch
Every year Roc Nation has a super exclusive, super swaggy brunch and all of Jay Z and Beyoncé’s artists attend. This year was no different. Sponsored by Puma, the Carters welcomed their elite circle of friends, along with Roc Nation artists, athletes and employees to a private residence while black excellence was carried out in everyone’s Sunday’s best.
Check out some of our favorite visuals from the brunch when you continue.
Here’s one of many epic toasts, Diddy declared the black man as God in one.
Love this shot of Diddy and June Ambrose
This photo needs a caption
Partners in prison reform
Robin Thicke and a very pregnant April Love Geary attended
Miguel brought his bangin’ wife Nazanin
Rory from Joe Budden’s podcast got engaged at the brunch…
