Black Excellence: Beysus And Hubby Hov Host Another Amazing RocNation Brunch And Diddy Declares “The Black Man Is God”

Roc Nation The Brunch

Beyoncé And Jay Z Host Another Star Studded Roc Nation Brunch

Every year Roc Nation has a super exclusive, super swaggy brunch and all of Jay Z and Beyoncé’s artists attend. This year was no different. Sponsored by Puma, the Carters welcomed their elite circle of friends, along with Roc Nation artists, athletes and employees to a private residence while black excellence was carried out in everyone’s Sunday’s best.

Roc Nation The Brunch

Check out some of our favorite visuals from the brunch when you continue.

Roc Nation The Brunch

Here’s one of many epic toasts, Diddy declared the black man as God in one.

🔁 @casanova_2x

Roc Nation The Brunch

Love this shot of Diddy and June Ambrose

Roc Nation The Brunch

This photo needs a caption

Roc Nation The Brunch

Partners in prison reform

Roc Nation The Brunch

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Roc Nation The Brunch

Robin Thicke and a very pregnant April Love Geary attended

    Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Roc Nation The Brunch

    Miguel brought his bangin’ wife Nazanin

    on the run

    👀

