Black Excellence: Beysus And Hubby Hov Host Another Amazing RocNation Brunch And Diddy Declares “The Black Man Is God”

Beyoncé And Jay Z Host Another Star Studded Roc Nation Brunch

Every year Roc Nation has a super exclusive, super swaggy brunch and all of Jay Z and Beyoncé’s artists attend. This year was no different. Sponsored by Puma, the Carters welcomed their elite circle of friends, along with Roc Nation artists, athletes and employees to a private residence while black excellence was carried out in everyone’s Sunday’s best.

Check out some of our favorite visuals from the brunch when you continue.