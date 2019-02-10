Wash Ya Face, Fellas: Trevor Jackson Lets Us In On His Nighttime Skincare Routine [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
BET Music Showcase Grammy Awards Weekend

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Go To Bed With Trevor Jackson & Harper’s BAZAAR

Everybody could benefit from a good skincare routine, and even though we’re used to seeing female celebs talk about their how they take care of their skin, dudes need to get in on this, too!

Luckily for us, Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson stopped by Harper’s BAZAAR to share his nighttime skincare routine along with his tips for staying hydrated in the intense California heat.

Categories: For the Fellas, For the Ladies, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.