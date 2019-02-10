Everybody’s Racist? Nick Cannon Exposes Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman And Jimmy Kimmel For Wearing Black Face

Nick Cannon Exposes White “Allies” Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel Over Past Black Face

While you’re over there throwing out all your Gucci, Prada and Moncler products, Nick Cannon has given the community some decisions to make about your late night viewing choices. Nick took to Instagram to post a collage of some of your favorite white comedians — wearing blackface!

Happy “BLACKFACE” History Month!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ I’m sure we can expect some more “Apologies” by Monday…

Nick also posted footage from the times Kimmel and Fallon wore black face.

Nick acknowledged in his comments that he wasn’t necessarily looking to cancel the comedians but wanted the public to have conversations and really see a full and honest picture.

Are these your Kings of Late Night??? @JimmyFallon @JimmyKimmel you know I’m always on the side of the comedian and never pander to the sensitive, but I feel there needs to be some “truth & reconciliation” discussions and teachable moments amongst our communities. I’m ready and willing for the discourse, so who wants to step up to the table first? In the meantime, I’ll just leave this right here. Tell the Jimmys to holla at me!✊🏾

What do you think needs to be said and done by the Jimmy’s? If you look at the comments you will see lots of celebrities weighed in — including Russell Simmons who said “Jesus I mean Jesus this sh** hurts.”

Does it hurt you to see comedians we thought of as allies joking in this manner?

Cannon wasn’t done with his educational lesson however.

Hit the flip for more.