Everybody’s Racist? Nick Cannon Exposes Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman And Jimmy Kimmel For Wearing Black Face
Nick Cannon Exposes White “Allies” Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel Over Past Black Face
While you’re over there throwing out all your Gucci, Prada and Moncler products, Nick Cannon has given the community some decisions to make about your late night viewing choices. Nick took to Instagram to post a collage of some of your favorite white comedians — wearing blackface!
Happy “BLACKFACE” History Month!!! 🤦🏾♂️ I’m sure we can expect some more “Apologies” by Monday…
Nick also posted footage from the times Kimmel and Fallon wore black face.
Are these your Kings of Late Night??? @JimmyFallon @JimmyKimmel you know I’m always on the side of the comedian and never pander to the sensitive, but I feel there needs to be some “truth & reconciliation” discussions and teachable moments amongst our communities. I’m ready and willing for the discourse, so who wants to step up to the table first? In the meantime, I’ll just leave this right here. Tell the Jimmys to holla at me!✊🏾
Nick acknowledged in his comments that he wasn’t necessarily looking to cancel the comedians but wanted the public to have conversations and really see a full and honest picture.
What do you think needs to be said and done by the Jimmy’s? If you look at the comments you will see lots of celebrities weighed in — including Russell Simmons who said “Jesus I mean Jesus this sh** hurts.”
Does it hurt you to see comedians we thought of as allies joking in this manner?
Cannon wasn’t done with his educational lesson however.
Hit the flip for more.
TEACHABLE MOMENT: America, There is NO such thing as “WhiteFace” just like there is no such thing as “Reverse Racism”. BlackFace and Racism are rooted in and are byproducts of the Institutionalized Oppression of a subjugated people. The racist and severely damaging “Jim Crow laws” received its name from the BLackface minstrel movement of the 19th century and proceeds to cause pain to this day. A constant reminder that People of color are looked at as second class citizens in this country. Now when you look up the standard definition of “Whiteface” all you will find is an elite Ski Resort in Upstate NY. This is not a Tit-for-Tat argument. These are FACTS. These recent revealings of people painting themselves black or brown and speaking in broken slang in an attempt to be humorous or have fun; as if our culture is some sort of party trick or costume is unacceptable. Along with @Gucci @Prada @Moncler and any other companies or corporations who wish to exploit our pain. Racism is when an “elite” group uses its systemic power to enforce harm, hardship, and pain on others. If you don’t understand this, then it probably means you are or benefit from that elite group of privileged oppressors that we speak of. ROUND 1 goes to : THE CULTURE ✊🏾 Holla at me!!!
For the folks who have tried to compare WhiteFace to BlackFace, Nick laid down an excellent lesson in in history…
ROUND 1 goes to : THE CULTURE ✊🏾 Holla at me!!!
#SpokenSundays
The Back of the Bus Theory
Now before you judge, just hear me
I never wanted to sit in the front in the first place
I rather run and come in first place, in my race
Matter of fact, I rather walk at my pace
And make them passengers catch up to me
While they debating on who had the best seat
50 years later I’m contemplating on buying every bus company in Montgomery
So I thank my ancestors for being the real Ruff Ryders
But now it’s time for us to be the bus drivers
What they did is sacrifice, so we can be providers
So picture me rollin’
And we couldn’t have done none of it without:
Rosa Parks or Claudette Colvin
Oh for sure, our history is our true tokens
And now we can be free, open and outspoken
It’s about not forgetting where you come from
But more importantly you gotta know where you’re going
So when it comes to the back of the bus theory
I’mma step
I believe Dr. King said it best
My feet may be tired but my soul is at rest
Now this is the kind of Black History Month content we look forward to!
