Pure Comedy: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Members Get Interrupted While Trying To Honor Black History Month [Video]

SNL’s Black Cast Members Get Interrupted During Their Tribute

Saturday Night Live has always been criticized for their cast often lacking diversity, which is what makes this Black History Month Presentation that much more on point and hilarious.

Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, Chris Redd and Ego Nwodim come together onstage to pay tribute to African-American entertainers who contributed to SNL‘s legacy, but they end up getting interrupted by their white cast member, Kyle Mooney.