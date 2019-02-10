Pure Comedy: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Members Get Interrupted While Trying To Honor Black History Month [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
SNL’s Black Cast Members Get Interrupted During Their Tribute
Saturday Night Live has always been criticized for their cast often lacking diversity, which is what makes this Black History Month Presentation that much more on point and hilarious.
Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, Chris Redd and Ego Nwodim come together onstage to pay tribute to African-American entertainers who contributed to SNL‘s legacy, but they end up getting interrupted by their white cast member, Kyle Mooney.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.