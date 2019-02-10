Real Beef: Woman Bashes Bronx Restaurant Window Allegedly Over A Beef Patty [Video]

The NYPD has released footage of a young woman who they say became angry over a beef patty — or lack thereof.

The footage shows a woman smashing the windows of Back Home Restaurant in the Bronx with an aluminum baseball bat after the restaurant ran out of beef patties. According to the owner, it costs almost $2,000 to repair the glass windows, and employees are still picking up shattered glass weeks after the incident which occured back in January.

Police are still on the hunt for the suspect.