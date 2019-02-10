The Saga Continues: Terry Crews Accuses National Enquirer’s Publisher Of Blackmailing Him

Terry Crews Slams National Enquirer’s Publisher

The National Enquirer is in some really hot water right now.

This all started when Jeff Bezos accused The National Enquirer of extortion, claiming that the tabloid leveraged the Amazon CEO’s nude pictures in hopes of stopping his investigation into the company’s motives. Quickly thereafter, acclaimed journalist Ronan Farrow alleged that he had faced similar extortion threats from the media company.

Now, Terry Crews has also come forward to accuse American Media, Inc. of trying to intimidate him to make him drop his lawsuit against WME agent Adam Venit. “This same company, AMI, tried to silence me in my lawsuit against WME and Adam Venit by fabricating stories of me with prostitutes—and even went so far as creating fake receipts,” Crews announced on Twitter.

This same company, AMI, tried to silence me in my lawsuit against @wme and Adam Venit by fabricating stories of me with prostitutes— and even went so far as creating fake receipts. I called their bluff by releasing their threats online. They blinked. https://t.co/S6lMZ5K6Tb — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 8, 2019

Terry Crews sued WME and Adam Venit after alleging that the former agent groped him at a party back in 2016. Both parties ended up settling in 2018 and Venit resigned from the company shortly after that. The actor is now alleging that while this lawsuit situation was going on, AMI threatened to publish fabricated accounts of Crews’ affiliation with prostitutes.

Jeff Bezos recently announced that he opened a personally-funded investigation to determine how the National Enquirer obtained the explicit text messages he exchanged with his mistress. The mogul first claimed that the story may have been “politically motivated,” coinciding with Donald Trump’s deep-seated hatred of the Amazon CEO. Bezos also alleged that AMI threatened to release his nude photos should he continue investigating how they obtained them.