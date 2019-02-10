B.A.D. Business: Malik Yusef Denies Claims That He Forged Kanye’s Signature For Fake Performance

Malik Yusef Denies Rumors That He Forged Kanye’s Signature

Earlier this week, it was reported that a G.O.O.D. Music associate had committed fraud by using a forged Kanye West signature, which resulted in an alleged $900,000 for a performance that wasn’t actually ever going to happen.

It was later revealed that Malik Yusef is the one who allegedly orchestrated the aforementioned fraud, but now, he is denying any intent to commit identity theft in this situation.

“Me and Kanye we got a foundation together,” Yusef told the people over at TMZ. He went on to claim that Ye himself instructed him to get the performance funded, explaining that he intended to send the money back to investors once he got the impression that Kanye wasn’t actually going to perform. Yusef also added that he never forged Kanye’s signature, but he used a stamp. “This has been in the works, this started last February” he explained.

Malik Yusef continued to reiterate throughout the video that he was never scamming anyone. “Ain’t no forgery, dog,” he said. “We have a foundation together. I ain’t never took nothing from Kanye, not even his name. Barely take his f***ing advice.” Kanye has not yet spoken about this situation, but in the documents obtained by TMZ, a signature for both Yusef and West were present.

The G.O.O.D. Music associate has also been defending himself on Twitter since the claims made news, angry that Kanye has not come to his defense yet.