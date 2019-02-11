Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Grammys?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

2019 Grammys Red Carpet

The 2019 Grammys brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest in music and entertainment who had some hits and misses on the red carpet.

Seen on the scene was Kylie Jenner who couldn’t help but swap spit with Travis Scott…

2019 Grammys

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

2019 Grammys

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

an angelic and thicccccck Lauren London…

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

2019 Grammys

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

and King Cardi who clearly reconciled with Offset hence the very public spit swapping.

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

Cardi At The Grammy Awards

Source: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic / Getty

Other attendees included Janelle Monae…

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith

Source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images / Getty

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

More 2019 Grammys photos on the flip.

Michelle Obama shut down the stage alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, J. Lo and Lady Gaga.

Michelle Obama Gaga, J Lo Alicia Keys, Jada Pinkett

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) / Getty

 

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images / Getty

Ashanti

Source: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic / Getty

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

Grammys Red Carpet

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

    Continue Slideshow

    Grammys Red Carpet

    Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

    2019 Grammys

    Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

    Grammys Red Carpet

    Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

    2019 Grammys

    Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

    2019 Grammys

    Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

    Grammys Red Carpet

    Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

    2019 Grammys

    Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, red carpet

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.