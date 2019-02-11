Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Grammys?

Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
2019 Grammys Red Carpet
The 2019 Grammys brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest in music and entertainment who had some hits and misses on the red carpet.
Seen on the scene was Kylie Jenner who couldn’t help but swap spit with Travis Scott…
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
an angelic and thicccccck Lauren London…
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
and King Cardi who clearly reconciled with Offset hence the very public spit swapping.
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic / Getty
Other attendees included Janelle Monae…
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images / Getty
YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???
More 2019 Grammys photos on the flip.
Michelle Obama shut down the stage alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, J. Lo and Lady Gaga.
Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images / Getty
Source: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic / Getty
Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.