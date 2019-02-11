Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Grammys?

2019 Grammys Red Carpet

The 2019 Grammys brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest in music and entertainment who had some hits and misses on the red carpet.

Seen on the scene was Kylie Jenner who couldn’t help but swap spit with Travis Scott…

an angelic and thicccccck Lauren London…

and King Cardi who clearly reconciled with Offset hence the very public spit swapping.

Other attendees included Janelle Monae…

and Jada Pinkett Smith.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

More 2019 Grammys photos on the flip.