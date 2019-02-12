Were You Feeling Her Get Up? Cardi B And VOGUE Reveal Behind-The-Scenes Process Of Finding Grammy ‘Fits [Video]

Cardi B Shows Us How She Found Her Much-Praised Grammy’s Dress

Cardi B was lauded for her couture dress at the Grammys this past Sunday, a dress that only one other person has had the opportunity to even look at in almost 30 years.

Cardi B Was The Second Celeb Mugler Exclusively Dressed In 25 Yearshttps://t.co/521VBxknLA pic.twitter.com/N8nBp0mrJI — Jessica Bell (@beprettytoday) February 11, 2019

Today, VOGUE gives us a look at exactly what it took for Cardi to get this dress and her other Grammy looks.

OKURRRRR!