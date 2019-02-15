Somehow, Against All Odds, Rusell Wilson And Ciara Became Sexy A$$ Relationship Goals And The Internet Can’t Deal

Russell Wilson And Ciara Became Goals

Way back when, when Russell Wilson and Ciara first started dating and he was stealing poems from Google, the two were seen as one of the corniest couples in all of entertainment. The jokes were flying about Ciara getting a cornball after being with Future and how Russ wasn’t right for her and blah blah blah. All they did was mind their black a$$ business and keep loving one another.

Fast forward to 2019 and Russell Wilson is posting love messages from the heart, buying her all kinds of fly gifts and they’re posting pics like they just got through an intense session of naked praise and worship. All the while becoming relationship goals. How did all this happen? Take a look…