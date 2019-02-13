Super Woman Separation? Lil Mo Says She’s Over Caught Creepin’ Karl After He Disgustingly Does THIS
Lil Mo Blasts Her Husband Karl Dargan
Looks like Lil Mo has had enough.
The WE tv “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” star went awlllll the way off on Twitter during the show’s most recent episode when her hubby was caught being extremely shady.
While Mo was upstairs in their bedroom, Karl Dargan was seen Facetiming another woman behind her back.
“Tell me you love me,” he told the mystery girl on the phone.
Mo then tweeted that she’s done dealing with his disgustingly disrespectful behavior.
According to Karl however, his male followers should “flow with him” on it. Uhhhh, what does that mean?!
Mo’s clearly not having it though.
Do YOU think it’s a rap for Lil Mo and Karl??? Mind you he lied a lie detector before about cheating—-and now this???
View this post on Instagram
#BOSSIPtalk: Thanks to @thelilmoshow & @dynamitetko aka #TheDargans for dropping by today to pay us and our brother site, @globalgrind a visit! Be sure to catch them on @wetv’s ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ and be on the lookout for #LilMo’s upcoming single “The Plug” feat. @wizkhalifa, and their son Justin! We got a sneak peek and it’s 🔥! Stay tuned! •• #BOSSIP #HipHopBootcamp —— 🎥: @gabriel_williams1 / iOne Digital
Would YOU leave???
Lil Mo says she’s more powerful than ever these days.
Mo also said she cut out all “distractions” from her life.
View this post on Instagram
no cap!!!! hate it or love my strategy. but all moves i make from now on is for ME!! small head bald head takeover. i will have the greatest return. just bare with me. i cut off all my phones so don’t call me. i cut off all distractions so don’t bother me. i been through ALOT so i don’t want you to get the wrong impression or like i’m mean. i just have to prove something to myself. let’s GO!! God’s plan. don’t try to alter it!! FLOW UP and GLOW UP all in one. love always Lil Mo (stole this photo from @funhousejaijai my inspiration i love how she moves. i’m studying her and making sure i’m in alignment )
Remember when we said Karl failed a lie detector test? That was on a previous episode of “Couples Court With The Cutlers.”
Is Karl still a “thot”???
