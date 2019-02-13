Super Woman Separation? Lil Mo Says She’s Over Caught Creepin’ Karl After He Disgustingly Does THIS

Is it a wrap???

Lil Mo Blasts Her Husband Karl Dargan

Looks like Lil Mo has had enough.

The WE tv “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” star went awlllll the way off on Twitter during the show’s most recent episode when her hubby was caught being extremely shady.

While Mo was upstairs in their bedroom, Karl Dargan was seen Facetiming another woman behind her back.

“Tell me you love me,” he told the mystery girl on the phone.

Mo then tweeted that she’s done dealing with his disgustingly disrespectful behavior.

but i’m the mean one hmmmmmmm i would never disrespect nobody on TV like that especially when i’m tryna fix it. i wouldn’t do nothing sneaky like that. EVER. but it’s cool!!! i hope it was worth it. NO CAP #HipHopBootCamp — LIL' MO (@THELILMOSHOW) February 8, 2019

According to Karl however, his male followers should “flow with him” on it. Uhhhh, what does that mean?!

I just need all my male followers to just FLOW wit me on this one #hiphopbootcamp — Karl Dargan (@DynamiteKO) February 8, 2019

Mo’s clearly not having it though.

flow with you? HOW sway?? you OSS cannon smh i’m rapped out. #HipHopBootCamp — LIL' MO (@THELILMOSHOW) February 8, 2019

Do YOU think it’s a rap for Lil Mo and Karl??? Mind you he lied a lie detector before about cheating—-and now this???

Would YOU leave???