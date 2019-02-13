Super Woman Separation? Lil Mo Says She’s Over Caught Creepin’ Karl After He Disgustingly Does THIS

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Lil Mo Karl

Source: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images / Getty

Is it a wrap???

Lil Mo Blasts Her Husband Karl Dargan

Looks like Lil Mo has had enough.

The WE tv “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” star went awlllll the way off on Twitter during the show’s most recent episode when her hubby was caught being extremely shady.

While Mo was upstairs in their bedroom, Karl Dargan was seen Facetiming another woman behind her back.

“Tell me you love me,” he told the mystery girl on the phone.

Mo then tweeted that she’s done dealing with his disgustingly disrespectful behavior.

According to Karl however, his male followers should “flow with him” on it. Uhhhh, what does that mean?!

Mo’s clearly not having it though.

Do YOU think it’s a rap for Lil Mo and Karl??? Mind you he lied a lie detector before about cheating—-and now this???

Would YOU leave???

Remember when we said Karl failed a lie detector test? That was on a previous episode of “Couples Court With The Cutlers.”

Is Karl still a “thot”???

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Caught Creepin', Dirty Dog Diaries, Instagram

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.