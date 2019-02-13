Taking A Break? Teyana Taylor Seen Hanging Out And About Without Her Basketball Hubby

Teyana Taylor Parties Without Her Hubby All Weekend

Grammy weekend was busy in LA with brunches, events and celebs galore. Teyana Taylor was amongst the chaos and she was rolling dolo. The singer-actress is usually hip and hip with her hubby Iman Shumpert, but after a recent internet spat these two are seemingly giving each other lots of space.

On Sunday, TT was spotted hanging out with an all-boys gang that included Terrence J and Lenny S.

Yesterday, Teyana made an appearance in NYC at 212 Day, an event headlined by ASAP Rocky and Dappa Dan. She was also alone.

Meanwhile, her hubby was in Texas preparing to hit the hardwood a few days ago, with no Teyana in sight. There’s no telling where he was yesterday since his team was taking a break. But not all hope is lost. Teyana did post a clip to her Instagram to promote some of Iman’s new music.

Maybe they’re just letting each other cool off from their internet spat last week? Do you think these two are separated?