Petty Files: Man Throws Party To Announce Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With Best Friend

He Shows Receipts To His Crowd Of Guests

The petty has now bounds when you have your heart broken.

One man went the extra mile when he invited friends to what they thought was an evening of fun and fellowship. Little did they know that he planned on spilling all the beans on his cheating girlfriend.

According to Metro, the man, who hasn’t been named, invited a large number of friends to a gathering. Then he filmed the moment that he announced his girlfriend Daliana Melean was having an affair with his best friend of 20 years. The whole scene went down in Venezuela and the clip has since gone viral.

“Today I discovered something that I really suspected in my mind and in my heart,” the man said. “Alberto [the man’s best friend], I have known you for more than 20 years. You are the father of my great brother and friend. But courting my wife is a coward move.”

The friend getting blasted, Alberto Sobalvarro, is an economist and congressman loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. In the video, the boyfriend takes his girlfriend’s cell phone and shows the stunned audience the text messages sent between the cheating pair.

The boyfriend went on to accuse Sobalvarro of planning to bankroll an apartment for Melean.

“Here are all the messages that Daliana and you have sent,” the man said. “Daliana is looking for a $40,000 apartment and I ask her ‘where do you get it from?‘ I know where she’s going to get it from, where she’s getting the $40,000 apartment that you are going to give her.”

Attendees feared that these revelations might result in a fight, but the hurt boyfriend remained calm throughout his speech. Melean tried to get her phone back, but the bf wasn’t having it, and he threw her phone into a nearby swimming pool. A woman then approaches Melean and directs her away from her boyfriend’s side.

The man continued, “I really thank you [Alberto] with all my heart for the sincere and profound friendship that you showed me in these 20 years, and Daliana too, of course these two years you have shared with me hypocritically.”

Finally, the boyfriend drops the mic in the video and leaves the cheating couple with these words:

“Alberto and Daliana, have a relationship.”

Tough.

You can watch the full video for yourself below.