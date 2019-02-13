Is Soulja Boy Big Drako Drilling Blac Chyna’s Colossal Cakes To Smithereens?

- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna Partying With Soulja Boy Has Folks Wondering If They’re An Item

Guess Blac Chyna wanted to find out what Big Drako was about…

Soulja Boy certainly seemed smitten as he posted several photos on his Instagram and Instagram stories Monday with the dancer turned reality star… Both Chyna and Soulja smiled from ear to ear in the pictures that alternately showed them holding hands, dancing and walking through the crowd at a Grammy celebration.

DrakoChyna

They certainly seem like a happy new couple riiiight?

Hit the flip for more and find out what Nia Riley thinks about this pairing!

Nia Riley took to her stories writing “WHAT IN THE CLOUT CHASING IS GOING ON?!” including laughter and face palming emojis to close out her thoughts. “KEEP CALM!” she added.

SMH. Hot. Mess… So do you think this was just a Grammy weekend connection?

