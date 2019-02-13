Is Soulja Boy Big Drako Drilling Blac Chyna’s Colossal Cakes To Smithereens?

Blac Chyna Partying With Soulja Boy Has Folks Wondering If They’re An Item

Guess Blac Chyna wanted to find out what Big Drako was about…

Soulja Boy certainly seemed smitten as he posted several photos on his Instagram and Instagram stories Monday with the dancer turned reality star… Both Chyna and Soulja smiled from ear to ear in the pictures that alternately showed them holding hands, dancing and walking through the crowd at a Grammy celebration.

They certainly seem like a happy new couple riiiight?

Hit the flip for more and find out what Nia Riley thinks about this pairing!