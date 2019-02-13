Rapper Romancing: Lil Baby Takes It To Paris In His New Visual For “Close Friends” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Baby Drops A Video For Their Track “Close Friends”
Lil Baby just dropped the music video for his hit “Close Friends,” a solo track off of his recent collaboration with Gunna, Drip Harder.
The visual, directed by Daps, takes a look at Lil Baby and his lil baby as they romance in Paris. In the song itself, the rapper explores a relationship with a girl who he started off as just friends with, and in this music video, we get to see how that relationship evolves into something more.
Check out the visual for yourself below:
