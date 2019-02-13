WTF: Fraudulent Florida Doctor Misdiagnoses Patients, Promises To Treat Them With His Own Blood

Fake Doctor Misdiagnoses Patients

Hernando County Police arrested 73-year old Onelio Hipolit-Gonzalez for falsely posing as a doctor and promising he could cure serious ailments, including cancer, diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, by using his own blood.

The Tampa native advertised his services on a website called “El Classificado” — an advertisement website for the Hispanic community — which gave deputies the tip they needed to launch a formal investigation. According to police, when an undercover officer posing as a patient visited Hipolit-Gonzalez for an appointment,

Gonzalez told the patient he could cure his diabetes too, with several more visits, and only $2,000. He went on to say that the treatment would include injecting the patient with “his own blood.” At that point, detectives entered the makeshift clinic and arrested Hipolit-Gonzalez on charges of unlicensed practice of a health care profession and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Gonzalez’s bond has been set to $10,000.