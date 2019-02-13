Gorgeous & Glowing: Meghan Markle & Baby Sussex Bump Around During Date Night With Harry

Meghan Markle Visits National History Museum With Prince Harry

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex recently had a date night that put the Duchess’ baby bump at center stage.

Meghan Markle was spotted with Prince Harry at a gala performance of ‘The Wider Earth’ in London in support of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy to raise awareness on forest conservation.

Vanity Fair reports that Meghan wore a custom Calvin Klein dress and a coat by Amanda Wakeley…

she also received flowers outside of the museum from supporters and cradled her bump. You know the Brits HATE when she does that. (Rolls eyes)

Looking lovely Meghan.

Meghan is reportedly giving birth in April. She also previously said that she wants to keep the baby’s gender a “surprise.”

Do YOU think she’s having a royal boy or girl??? More photos on the flip.