Take Our MONEY! Octavia Spencer’s Film ‘MA’ Will Scare The Hell Out Of White People And We’re Thrilled! [Video]

Watch The Trailer For ‘MA’ Starring Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer is starring in a new film called MA that is produced by Blumhouse, the same folks who brought us Get Out.

Without giving away too much, all we can say is that we are over-the-moon happy and also creeped the f**k out! Press play to watch the first trailer below.

Go ‘head, lie and say you’re not going to see this movie.