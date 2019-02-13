Okurrr: Leon Bridges Ditches The Saks 5th Slacks For A Sultry Rendition Of Ginuwine’s “Pony” [Video]

He Puts His Own Spin On The Song On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Leon Bridges has made a name for himself for his classic style and old school-like soul music. It’s served him pretty well, considering his recent Grammy win.

But now, it seems Leon is switching up his style with a simmering cover of Ginuwine‘s “Pony” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch how Leon puts his own touch on the bed-rump classic, and let us know if you’re here for it!