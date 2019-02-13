LHHMIA: Jessie Woo Says She Was Raped By Unnamed Person In Music Industry [Video]

#LHHMIA’s Jessie Woo Gets Emotional Over Alleged Rape By Someone In Music Industry

In a scene from this week’s “Love and Hip Hop Miami” Trina takes Jessie Woo, Joy and Chinese Kitty to hear from Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, where Jessie gets emotional reliving her personal sexual abuse.

Jessie reveals she was allegedly raped by a prominent figure in music but doesn’t name names.