Exclusive: Landlord Sues Rich The Kid For Skipping Out On $33K In Rent

“Plug Walk” Rapper Accused Of Being Rent Dodger On LA Manse

Rich The Kid has been having a hell of a time these last few months.

Just this week, the rapper was targeted in an armed robbery at an LA recording studio. And now, the rapper has landed in legal hot water over accusations that he owes more than $30,000 in back rent on the palatial Hollywood Hills pad where he and pregnant gal pal Tori Brixx have been living.

Landlord Haikuhe Chichyan sued Rich The Kid last month for breach of contract last month after the rapper allegedly stopped paying the $22,500 a month rent for his Hollywood mansion. Lawyers for Chichyan – the chairman of a trust that owns the mansion – accused Rich of skipping out on the rent beginning in December 2018 even though he signed a half year-long lease promising to pay, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

In total, the landlord said that Rich, whose real name is Dimitri Roger, owes $32,376, which includes a $2,500 late fee and $7,376 in utilities.

The home in question was built for a king: the 5,600 square foot pad boasts five bedrooms, six baths, views of downtown Hollywood and the Hollywood sign. The mansion’s over the top amenities include a saltwater pool, sauna, 20 foot high ceilings and a spa. The rapper has frequently posted pictures of himself on social media smoking by the pool or hanging out in one of his cars in the driveway.

It was not clear if Rich was still living in the home. It was listed as available to rent online for $24,900 a month or $2,700 a night. A lawyer for the landlord didn’t respond to a request for comment.

We also reached out to Rich The Kid for comment.

The landlord’s case isn’t the only legal cases that that Rich The Kid is facing. In addition to a nasty divorce from his wife, Antionette, we exclusively revealed that a woman named Candis Watts sued him over the paternity of her five-year-old daughter. Rich has not yet responded to that case.