SINGLEEEEE? A Gallery Of Women Whose Cakes Soulja Boy Has Been Rumored To Have YOUUUUU’d To Smithereens

Women Soulja Boy Has Been Rumored With
Soulja Boy has been in the game for more than a decade. He’s influenced, made hits and been in headlines for years. Along the way, he’s met his fair share of women and he’s been romantically linked to them, too. Now, you may not think he is a heartthrob or anything, but the truth is mans has been out here getting it.
Take a look at the women he’s been with…and the craziest dating rumors he’s been involved with too.
Nia Riley – She and Soulja Boy dated for a long time, then took a break then recently broke up
Meagan Good? – Back in 2009 she went on a Twitter rant saying that the ship had sailed on a relationship because he, according to her, doesn’t like women. Soulja shot back that she was fake and it all led to speculation that they had some sort of hook up that went sour.
Jenna Shea – Soulja claimed years ago that they made a freaky flick together and wanted to charge $20K for it. Uh…okay.
Rosa Acosta – Rumors spread way back that they were engaged. It proved to be false buuuuut were they ever any sort of item? Who knows?
Rihanna – Soulja claimed that he and Chris Brown’s feud stemmed from him and RihLMAOOOOOOOOFJEIAREPWJREPARJAPWER YEAH RIGHT, FOOL WE DON’T BELIEVE YOU
Kat Stacks – She posted that infamous video allegedly after sleeping with Soulja and it blew up the internet.
Diamond – She dated Soulja and actually said it was serious at one point
Lisa Ann – Adult film star, Lisa Ann said that she slept with Soulja. He does love his adult film star Beckies.
Irene The Dream – He allegedly left Diamond for this stacked model
India Love – They dated briefly and she was the centerpiece of his feud with Lil Yachty
Brittish Williams – He allegedly broke up her dysfunctional marriage with all his charm and love
Blac Chyna – Now look where we are now…wow.
