SINGLEEEEE? A Gallery Of Women Whose Cakes Soulja Boy Has Been Rumored To Have YOUUUUU’d To Smithereens

- By Bossip Staff
Women Soulja Boy Has Been Rumored With

Women Soulja Boy Has Been Rumored With

Soulja Boy has been in the game for more than a decade. He’s influenced, made hits and been in headlines for years. Along the way, he’s met his fair share of women and he’s been romantically linked to them, too. Now, you may not think he is a heartthrob or anything, but the truth is mans has been out here getting it.

Take a look at the women he’s been with…and the craziest dating rumors he’s been involved with too.



Nia Riley – She and Soulja Boy dated for a long time, then took a break then recently broke up



Jenna Shea – Soulja claimed years ago that they made a freaky flick together and wanted to charge $20K for it. Uh…okay.

Rosa Acosta – Rumors spread way back that they were engaged. It proved to be false buuuuut were they ever any sort of item? Who knows?



Rihanna – Soulja claimed that he and Chris Brown’s feud stemmed from him and RihLMAOOOOOOOOFJEIAREPWJREPARJAPWER YEAH RIGHT, FOOL WE DON’T BELIEVE YOU



Kat Stacks – She posted that infamous video allegedly after sleeping with Soulja and it blew up the internet.

    Diamond – She dated Soulja and actually said it was serious at one point

    

    Lisa Ann – Adult film star, Lisa Ann said that she slept with Soulja. He does love his adult film star Beckies.

    

    India Love – They dated briefly and she was the centerpiece of his feud with Lil Yachty

    Brittish Williams – He allegedly broke up her dysfunctional marriage with all his charm and love

    Blac Chyna – Now look where we are now…wow.

    Blac Chyna – Now look where we are now…wow.

