“Family Or Fiancé” Is The Newest Reality Relationship Show Coming To OWN [VIDEO]

OWN Launches New Show “Family Or Fiancé”

OWN is really cornering the market on reality TV relationship shows. After the success of “Ready To Love,” “Chad Loves Michelle” and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Oprah’s network has just dropped the trailer for their newest offering, “Family Or Fiancé.”

Watch the trailer below:

“Family or Fiancé” follows the dynamic between eight engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof, some for the first time. The clock is ticking as the couples must decide if they’re going to tie the knot or if the nuptial hopes end there. It’s a no-holds-barred look at what it’s really like when the people closest to you have major issues with the one you want to marry.

At the heart of the series is relationship expert Tracy McMillan, who serves as the voice of reason as the couples confront their family’s concerns. She works with the newlyweds-to-be on ways to strengthen their bond, unpack their differences and reveal their true selves to their families – for better or worse. At the end of the final day, families are given the chance to speak now or forever hold their peace, leaving each couple to decide once and for all if they’re truly ready to say, “I do.”

“Family or Fiancé” hosted by relationship expert Tracy McMillan. The eight-episode series premieres Saturday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT following “Iyana: Fix My Life.”

Will you be watching?