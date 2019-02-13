Divorces: Kevin Garnett Refusing To Pay Ex Spousal Support, Despite Earning Over $300 Million In NBA

Kevin Garnett Refuses To Pay Estranged Wife Spousal Support

Kevin Garnett doesn’t think his wife is deserving of any kind of spousal support according to a recent response filed in his divorce.

According to The Blast, KG’s wife, Brandi Padilla, filed for divorce last July. In her filing, she asked for physical custody of the couple’s two children and for the court to award her spousal support. The couple’s oldest daughter was born in 2008 and the youngest in 2013.

Welp, KG filed his response on Monday, where he is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids. He is also asked court to terminate spousal support for Brandi. KG cited a prenup the couple signed a month before the marriage.

According to The Blast, KG made over $300 million in his NBA career. Padilla was a longtime girlfriend of Garnett, and the two tied the knot in July 2004 during a private ceremony in California.

Is Kevin Garnett being PETTY or fair by not granting his estranged wife spousal support in their divorce?