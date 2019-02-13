F**k 12: Vallejo Cops Killed 21-Year-Old Rapper Willie Bo After Finding Him Asleep At Drive-Thru

Rapper Willie Bo Shot Dead By Vallejo Police

21-year-old rapper Willie “Willie Bo” McCoy was killed last night after Vallejo police officers found him asleep in the drive-thru lane of a local Taco Bell according to the SFChronicle.

Officers say McCoy was asleep with a gun on his lap when they approached his silver Mercedes, but as they “assessed the situation” McCoy “suddenly moved”.

“The officers told the driver to keep his hands visible, however the driver quickly reached for the handgun on his lap,” police said in a statement. “In fear for their own safety, the officers discharged their weapons at the driver.”

A Guardian report on this incident revealed that six officers fired shots within four seconds of each other, the department has not said how many bullets struck Willie. Police say the gun that was recovered from McCoy’s possession was reported stolen in Oregon.

The family ain’t hearing none of it and rightfully so.

“There was no attempt to try to work out a peaceful solution,” Marc McCoy, Willie McCoy’s older brother, told the Guardian. “The police’s job is to arrest people who are breaking the law — not take the law into your own hands. You’re not judge, jury and executioner. … We’re never going to get over this.”

Rest in peace Willie McCoy.