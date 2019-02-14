“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Briana Reveals She’s Been Having Issues With Her Family [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
It’s Thursday! There’s a new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airing tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the show where Briana reveals she’s been having some issues with her family.
Here’s more about the episode:
Angela opens up about her past at a Fearless Conference. Dame and Rocky struggle to conceive. Vanessa exposes a shocking secret. Suspicions around Eazy-E’s death deepen. Briana blows up and storms off when feelings about her father are triggered.
WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” airing Thursday, February 14 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV
