The Brand Is Bureaucratic: Desus & Mero Announce That Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Be Their Showtime Premiere Guest
- By Bossip Staff
The time is fast approaching. On Thursday, February 21 at 11pm EST Desus & Mero will make their debut on Showtime.
Today, the brand announced their first guest and they’ve landed a very big fish…
What a great way to launch the show! We already know the art will be refined and the cable news networks will do a lot of heavy-lifting advertising once they get a hold of AOC’s comments. Everybody wins.
Brolic. It’s brolic. Ah ah ah ah ah.
