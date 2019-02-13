The Brand Is Bureaucratic: Desus & Mero Announce That Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Be Their Showtime Premiere Guest

Desus & Mero Announce AOC As Showtime Debut Guest

The time is fast approaching. On Thursday, February 21 at 11pm EST Desus & Mero will make their debut on Showtime.

Today, the brand announced their first guest and they’ve landed a very big fish…

What a great way to launch the show! We already know the art will be refined and the cable news networks will do a lot of heavy-lifting advertising once they get a hold of AOC’s comments. Everybody wins.

Brolic. It’s brolic. Ah ah ah ah ah.