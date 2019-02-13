A Lot…Better: 21 Savage’s Aggravated Felony Charge Dropped By ICE

ICE Drops Aggravated Felony Charge Against 21 Savage

Good news keeps coming a certain Slaughter Gang rapper’s way. 21 Savage walked out of an ICE detention center today with better news than just his freedom.

Buzzfeed News reports that US government attorneys dropped an “aggravated felony” charge as grounds to deport him.

The news org adds that ICE attorneys bring civil, rather than criminal, violations of immigration law in immigration court as means to deport immigrants, based on each individual’s background and cite speaking with his attorney Charles Kuck, managing partner of Kuck Baxter Immigration Partners LLC.

“I think this case is emblematic of a lot of cases where people are detained for not correct reasons, but they don’t always have resources to fight the system,” Kuck told BuzzFeed. “This case is very emblematic of what happens in immigration court and detention.”

21 is still facing deportation but on the basis that he emigrated from the United Kingdom at the age of 7 and overstayed his visa. Once again, a LOT of good things have happened for 21 ever since Jay Z hired legal representation to assist in 21’s release.

Happy for you 21, we hope you beat this case and can stay in the U.S. where you belong.