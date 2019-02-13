Bloop: Prime Time Sports Owner Removes All Nike Product To Protest Kaepernick, Closes For Good After 20-Years

Prime Time Sports Shuts Down After Removing Nike Merch To Protest Kaepernick

Whew, chile, the karma. This story is some of the sweetest revenge a white man has ever fallen victim to.

According to KOAA, the owner of Prime Time Sports in Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Stephen Martin, has been forced to close the doors for good after 20 years in business. Apparently, Martin was so outraged by Nike’s decision to align themselves with a kneeling Colin Kaepernick that he decided to pull all the Nike product from his shelves.No hats, no socks, no t-shirts, but most importantly, no jerseys.

Martin used to carry the official team merchandise for all 32 NFL teams and was the only place in a significantly large area with such a product.

“Being a sports store without Nike is kind of like being a milk store without milk or a gas station without gas. How do you do it? They have a monopoly on jerseys,” said Martin.

You taste that? The sweet flavor of comeuppance…mmmm, just like grandmama use to make. But if you think that quote is delicious, lay your eyes on this soup cookie cobbler:

“As much as I hate to admit this, perhaps there are more Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick supporters out there than I realized,” said Martin.

Good riddance, Mr. Martin. You deserve all of the bad things that befall you as a result of your decision. He’ll probably end up on the welfare line with folks who proudly support Colin Kaepernick. *chef’s kiss*