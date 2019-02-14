Bill Cosby’s Spokesman Says The 81-Year Old Feels No Remorse Because He ‘Did Nothing Wrong’ [Video]

Apparently, facing 10 years in prison doesn’t scare Bill Cosby at all, because the 81-year old revealed that he doesn’t feel sorry at all about being imprisoned for sexual assault. In an an interview with NBC 10, Cosby’s press spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, revealed that the comedian said:

“My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron.”

Wyatt added:

“When I visit him it’s nothing sad about it. He’s not sad, he’s not remorseful because he did nothing wrong.”

Cosby claims he’s innocent and he was railroaded by a system that targets Black men. See what else Wyatt revealed about Bill’s daily prison life in the video above.