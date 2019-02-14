Think Like A Sellout: Steve Harvey Is Getting Dragged To Hell And Back For Arguing With Mo’Nique About Sacrificing Integrity

Steve Harvey Dragged For Mo’Nique Conversation

Mo’Nique and Steve Harvey had an intense conversation on his show (you can peep the excerpt here) about her recent fallouts with stars like Oprah and Tyler Perry, which we’re sure you’ve heard all about over the last few years. Steve and Mo’Nique’s argument got intense, with the Family Feud host grabbing her hand and putting it down while lecturing her about sacrificing integrity for money.

Ew.

Twitter was not having it, rushing to Mo’Nique’s side and pretty unanimously bashing Harvey. He was trending all night as the insults kept flying. Yikes.