Florida Rapper YNW Melly Arrested For Murdering His Friends, Staged The Scene To Resemble A Drive-By

Up and coming Florida rapper YNW Melly has been arrested for shooting two of his friends and assisting band mate YNW Bortlen to make the scene look like a drive-by shooting.

Rising Florida rap star YNW Melly shot two of his close friends dead and then with the help of another man tried to make it look like they had been the victims of a drive-by shooting, Miramar police announced Wednesday. https://t.co/XdgxmZpfMe pic.twitter.com/T6INLHnIvX — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) February 14, 2019

According to Miramar police, Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, shot 19-year old Christopher Thomas J and 21-year old Anthony Williams — who went by the stage names YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser — on October 26, 2018 and Bortlen, real name Cortlen Henry, helped Demons stage the crime to look like a drive-by shooting.

Jamell Demons, aka YNW Melly, and Cortlen Henry, aka YNW Bortlen, are accused of murdering two young rappers from the Treasure Coast. https://t.co/j7zfGnKLb7 — Florida Today (@Florida_Today) February 14, 2019

Demons and Henry have both been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Henry was also charged with two counts of accessory.

SMH.