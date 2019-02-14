Florida Rapper YNW Melly Arrested For Murdering His Friends, Staged The Scene To Resemble A Drive-By
- By Bossip Staff
Up and coming Florida rapper YNW Melly has been arrested for shooting two of his friends and assisting band mate YNW Bortlen to make the scene look like a drive-by shooting.
According to Miramar police, Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, shot 19-year old Christopher Thomas J and 21-year old Anthony Williams — who went by the stage names YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser — on October 26, 2018 and Bortlen, real name Cortlen Henry, helped Demons stage the crime to look like a drive-by shooting.
Demons and Henry have both been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Henry was also charged with two counts of accessory.
SMH.
