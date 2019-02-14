Ex-Friend Files: Yandy Says She Can’t Forgive Kimbella For Making THESE Cruel Comments About Her Foster Daughter

Yandy Smith Speaks On Kimbella’s “Clout” Adoption Comments

Yandy Smith is an activist/reality star/podcast co-host and a foster mom. The LHHNY star recently chatted with BOSSIP about the many hats she wears and spoke on her daughter Infinity who she met through her “Everything Girls Love P.U.D” foundation and mentored for three years.

According to Yandy, Infinity, who she foster mothers, is special to her and a welcome addition to her family alongside her children Skylar and Omere.

“I have been incredibly blessed to have her in my household,” said Yandy.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that Yandy’s none too pleased with Kimbella whom she says unforgivably made nasty comments she made about Infinity.

On a recent episode of “Love & Hip Hop”, Maggie told Yandy that Kimbella spoke ill of her kids and said she adopted Infinity “for clout.”

According to Kimbella however, she didn’t speak about Yandy’s kids—just solely about Infinity, and she shadily confirmed that she thought Yandy might’ve adopted the teen “to look good.”

“I didn’t talk about the kids with an s, I’ve only spoke about…,” said Kimbella while in Costa Rica with JuJu. “[I said] that she was probably just doing it to just make herself look good and I HOPE it’s not the reason, and that’s how I feel about it.”

She then added that she thinks Yandy’s playing victim about it.

Really?

Yandy spoke with BOSSIP this week and told us that Kimbella’s comments put the nail in their friendship coffin and she’s refuting claims that she adopted Infinity “for clout.”

According to Yandy, she was hurt to hear Kimbella say her adopting Infinity was “fake as f**k.”

“Where I draw the line is, you don’t talk about my children,” said Yandy. “That is something that is unforgivable to me. Not only are you insulting my charcter as a mother to her. You’re insulting my character as a mother to the two that you held, the two you’ve held since they were born. Yes, I was in the wedding, yes I stood by her side and I was happy to be there. I definitely felt proud to be there but that was a week and a half before that episode aired. […] To use a child as a pawn to insult my character is wrong.”

Wowwww.

If YOU were Yandy could you forgive Kimbella????