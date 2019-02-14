Icy In Love: Gucci Mane Iced Out Keyshia Ka’Oir With A Burrrtiful Boulder & Blew Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Twitter Goes Crazy Over Gucci’s Planet-Sized V-Day Gift

WELP, it appears His Royal Icyness Gucci Mane has already won Valentine’s Day with his BURRRRTIFUL SIXTY CARAT gift to Mrs. Wopster Keyshia Ka’Oir that blinded Planet Earth while fueling hilarious hysteria (and hate, of course) across the whole entire internet.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Keyshia Ka’Oir’s burrrtiful boulder.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.