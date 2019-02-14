Icy In Love: Gucci Mane Iced Out Keyshia Ka’Oir With A Burrrtiful Boulder & Blew Up Twitter
Twitter Goes Crazy Over Gucci’s Planet-Sized V-Day Gift
WELP, it appears His Royal Icyness Gucci Mane has already won Valentine’s Day with his BURRRRTIFUL SIXTY CARAT gift to Mrs. Wopster Keyshia Ka’Oir that blinded Planet Earth while fueling hilarious hysteria (and hate, of course) across the whole entire internet.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Keyshia Ka’Oir’s burrrtiful boulder.
