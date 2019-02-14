1st V-Day: Jess Hilarious’ Boo Kountry Wayne Shows Off Her Personalized Valentine’s Day Gift

Still Going Strong: Kountry Wayne Wishes Jess Hilarious A Happy Valentine’s Day

Viral comedian and actress Jess Hilarious is still going strong with her comedy boo this Valentine’s Day.

Jess’ comedy bae Kountry Wayne just wished her a Happy V-Day. The two have been dating openly for a few weeks now. Previously, Wayne, a father of 9, had denied he was still married to his ex after social media noticed Jess with PJs on in his Instastory. He just welcomed a baby with his ex last summer.

Fast forward, Wayne is publicly smitten over Jess, despite the criticism. He got her a personalized pillow with their faces on it…how cute is this?

