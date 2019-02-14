“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Exclusive: As Cheaters Come Clean… Tiffany Admits To Lady Loving Behind Fizz’s Back! [VIDEO]

Tiffany Cheated On Fizz With A Girl

Happy Valentine’s Day y’all! It’s going to be an interesting evening for the cast of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” as tonight’s episode has the cast members coming clean about CHEATING! And guess what? Tiffany admits she messed around with a girl while she was with Fizz! Do you think it makes a difference when a woman cheats with another woman vs. with a man?

Here’s more from the episode:

The couples learn that Sex Day is not all fun and games when one person is caught Facetiming someone other than their partner. Soulja lets jealousy get the best of him, leaving Nia wanting to go home alone. And Lil’ Mo wonders what is Karl hiding?

