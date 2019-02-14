Mirena Mishap: Erica Dixon Says She Conceived Her Identical Twin Girls While On Birth Control
Erica Dixon Says She Conceived While On Birth Control
Erica Dixon’s daughters were meant to be here.
Remember when we told you that the former LHHATL star excitedly revealed that she’s expecting identical twin girls?
View this post on Instagram
Blessed beyond what I deserve. 🙏🏽 Thank you all for keeping this private until we were ready to share. Thank you to @hopedahairologist who set up an amazing reveal and my closest friends and family who have been on this journey with me. The love and support has been more than appreciated. This has been a difficult yet rewarding journey for me with the sickness and scares but we’ve conquered and will continue to. Prayers up and if you want to follow my journey or more details click the link in my bio. 💜💜 #Maybabiesontheway
Well, Erica’s revealed more about her pregnancy with fans in a video blog.
On Erica’s YouTube channel she shared that she’s not only expecting, but her baby news wasn’t exactly planned. According to her, she conceived while on Mirena, the intrauterine device that’s supposed to last 4-6 years.
“Wasn’t trying to get pregnant, this is something that I ain’t even gonna say kinda happened but it did cause I had a Mirena,” said Erica who at the time was 15 weeks. “Birth control to me I’m now convinced is just the devil. It works for some people, others it doesn’t work for.”
She also added that she hoped her babies were boys because her daughter Emani’s “enough” and added that’s she’s been having a difficult pregnancy complete with nausea and headaches.
Despite that she’s very happy to welcome new life into the world.
Can you imagine getting pregnant with TWINS while on birth control???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.