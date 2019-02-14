Mo Money: La La Anthony Shows Off Her 400 Pairs Of Shoes & Birkin Bag Collection [Video]

La La Anthony Takes Us On An Extravagant Closet Tour

La La Anthony is a big fan of clothes–and you can tell the moment you step into her closet.

The star gave us all an inside look at what she has in her closet, which includes an impressive 400-pair shoe collection, Givenchy Nightingale and Hermès Birkin bags, and a whole lot of Kanye merch.

Check out the video below to see how La La’s closet looks and get tour of the outfits that have defined her style throughout the years.