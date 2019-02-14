Cold World: Gucci Mane Gifts Keyshia Ka’oir An ICY 60 CT Ring — But Puts Financials On Freeze In Baby Mama Lawsuit

Gucci Mane Has Some Gift Explaining To Do…

Gucci Mane is doing it BIG and ICY for Valentine’s Day, of course. For his wife Keyshia Ka’oir, Guwop gave her a 60 CT diamond ring gift. The rock is super blingy! It takes up over half of Keyshia’s dainty finger.

Just yesterday, she gifted him his own piece of blingy jewelry — but are these two exchanging gifts to spite his section 8 living baby mama?

Just recently, Gucci’s BM accused the rapper of refusing to answer questions and hand over documents about his net worth in their nasty child support battle. According to The Blast, Sheena Evans claims she needs Gucci to hand over information about his sources of income along with his property and assets and he hasn’t followed up.

Sheena is arguing that nothing can be determined without knowing Gucci’s true income. She wants the judge to order Gucci to turn over the answers about his net worth. She also claims to rely on food stamps and section 8 housing to get by.

Previously, Gucci filed docs demanding the court to her request and throw out the entire lawsuit. The rapper said there was no substantial change in his finances since their original 2011 agreement. Yikes!

Do YOU think Gucci is bringing in the same income he did from 8 years ago, before he went to prison?