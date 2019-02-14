Pure Comedy: Trevor Noah Explains Why Jeff Bezos Shouldn’t Take His Own D*** Pics [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert...

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Trevor Noah Explains His Disappointment In Jeff Bezos

When Trevor Noah stops by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, there’s always a good time to be had.

The two talk about why Trevor is disappointed in Jeff Bezos and the way he takes his d*** pics, stealing executive time from Donald Trump, and more.

Check out the interview below to see the hilariousness for yourself:

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, News, Pure Comedy

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.