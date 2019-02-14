Pure Comedy: Trevor Noah Explains Why Jeff Bezos Shouldn’t Take His Own D*** Pics [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Trevor Noah Explains His Disappointment In Jeff Bezos
When Trevor Noah stops by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, there’s always a good time to be had.
The two talk about why Trevor is disappointed in Jeff Bezos and the way he takes his d*** pics, stealing executive time from Donald Trump, and more.
Check out the interview below to see the hilariousness for yourself:
