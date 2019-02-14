What In The Sorcery: Mom Says She’ll Teach Kids To Poop On Command & Vows Never To Vaccinate Them

She Faces Backlash For Her Philosophy

One mom is throwing tradition all the way out the window when it comes to caring for her kids, and some people are questioning whether she’s making the right moves.

According to Metro, 20-year-old Shannelle Cartwright is refusing to vaccinate her kids and she wants her newborn to poo on command so there’s no need for diapers.

Cartwright says she and her husband, rugby star Bryce Cartwright, suffer from allergies and auto-immune problems because of vaccinations, and they are still “healing” from them. Both of them are the proud parents of a one-year-old, Koa, and they’re expecting a second child.

Instead of loading their kid with medicine, the couple said they’re focused on the “gut health” of their kids by “exclusively breastfeeding” them for the first six months.

Cartwright’s choice not to vaccinate her kids could cause problems on many levels. In Australia, where the couple lives, four states ban the enrollment of unvaccinated kids. But this won’t stop Cartwright because according to her comments on Instagram, she would rather home-school her children instead of vaccinating them if the law was extended to later education.

A whole anti-vax movement has been put on blast by folks such as the World Health Organization (WHO). While anti-vaxers believe vaccines cause conditions like asthma and autism, WHO has blamed the anti-vax movement for an outbreak of measles in Europe. Vaccinations have historically ensured things like small pox were eradicated and conditions like polio are almost a distant memory.

Meanwhile, along with Cartwright’s vaccination philosophy, the mother also said she will shun nappies, or diapers, for her newborn child in favor of “elimination communication.”

This technique involves parents using timings, signals or cues to communicate when an infant should go to the toilet.

While answering questions on IG, Cartwright said:

“All mammals will instinctively NOT soil their nest and will eliminate where mum tells them to. You don’t sh** your pants because you know it’s uncomfortable and yucky. Just like you teach a kitten to go in a litter box or a puppy to only go outside – you teach a baby the same.”

Only thing is…

Kittens and puppies can walk within weeks of being born, while babies might take longer to become mobile.

But okay Cartwright.

It seems only time will tell if her approach works for the kiddies or not.