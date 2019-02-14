People Ain’t Isht: FCNY EMT Steals Credit Card Off Dying Patient To Swipe Up $1,184 Worth Of Baggy Outfits From Macy’s

EMT Steals Dying Patient’s Macy’s Card To Buy Clothes

When we say “people ain’t s#!t”, people REALLY ain’t s#!t.

Take 35-year-old FDNY EMT Gabriel Seales for example. According to NYDailyNews, this POS responded to a 57-year-old man who was having a heart-attack and took him to the hospital. Using his knowledge as a medical professional, Gabriel realized that this gentleman wasn’t going to make it and stole his Macy’s credit card from the man’s wallet. The 57-year-old passed away that night.

Two months later the dead man’s brother got a bill from Macy’s showing that “someone” had copped $1,184 worth of clothes and other items online. Gabriel was so evil and dumb that he actually used his own personal info to have the ill-gotten goods delivered, his home address, phone number, even his cotdamn name.

Cops arrested Seales, a five-year EMS veteran assigned to Manhattan Station 4 in the financial district, on Wednesday morning, charging him with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property

Bet Gabriel’s corny a$$ got a bunch of baggy Sean John velour suits. SMFH.